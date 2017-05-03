LMPD homicide detectives investigating after woman's body found - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD homicide detectives investigating after woman's body found in Taylor Berry neighborhood

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police are investigating the city's seventh homicide in just a week. 

Police were called to the 2300 block of Rodman Street near Winkler Avenue just after 7 a.m. Wednesday. That's where officers found the woman's body outside an apartment building. 

Investigators haven't said how the woman died, but we're told she appeared to have suffered some type of trauma. Foul play is suspected. 

One person we spoke with says such violence is unusual in the neighborhood. 

"It's usually quiet," said Ben Douglas, who lives nearby. "It's mostly like college kids and families, from what I can tell. I come back late at night all the time and I've never had any issue."

No arrests have been made so far. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 574-LMPD (574-5673). Callers can remain anonymous. 

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.