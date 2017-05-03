Authorities identify man found shot to death near Rubbertown

It happened in the 2400 block of Farnsley Road near Riedley Road in Shively.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The coroner's office has identified the man found dead in southwest Jefferson County Tuesday afternoon.

According to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Scott Russ, the victim 41-year-old Scotty Scott, died in surgery at University Hospital around 4:15 p.m. The cause of death was a single shotgun wound.

According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, officers found Scott's body just after 1 p.m. in the 6600 block of Lucerne Avenue off Lees Lane in the Riverside Gardens neighborhood, which is just south of Rubbertown.

Neighbors upset by the violence say the area is typically peaceful and quiet.

"I'm mad, yeah, because like I said it was a nice neighborhood," Pam Lewis said. "We knew all of our neighbors. My whole family just about lives out here. You know, it's time to stop it, it really is. It's upsetting."

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 574-LMPD (574-5673). Callers can remain anonymous.

