POLICE: Colorado man arrested in Louisville for trafficking 65 pounds of high-grade marijuana, worth $65,000

On Friday, Owensboro Police announced that a grand jury has indicted 25-year-old Ashley Stinnett and 28-year-old Aaron Wright for charges of murder and first-degree robbery.More >>
On Friday, Owensboro Police announced that a grand jury has indicted 25-year-old Ashley Stinnett and 28-year-old Aaron Wright for charges of murder and first-degree robbery.More >>
And that's not all police say they found...More >>
And that's not all police say they found...More >>
Police say the suspect and the victim were involved in an "intimate relationship."More >>
Police say the suspect and the victim were involved in an "intimate relationship."More >>
Police say they've arrested three people after they were caught stealing just over $500 worth of merchandise from a local department store.More >>
Police say they've arrested three people after they were caught stealing just over $500 worth of merchandise from a local department store.More >>
Police have arrested a man after shots were fired near a private school in south Louisville Thursday afternoon.More >>
Police have arrested a man after shots were fired near a private school in south Louisville Thursday afternoon.More >>
A man charged with murder was released on home incarceration Thursday morning, and LMPD Police Chief Steve Conrad has expressed his displeasure with the decision.More >>
A man charged with murder was released on home incarceration Thursday morning, and LMPD Police Chief Steve Conrad has expressed his displeasure with the decision.More >>
Derrick Miller says he's tired of losing his former players to crime and gun violence. Yesterday, he lost Robert Leachman.More >>
Derrick Miller says he's tired of losing his former players to crime and gun violence. Yesterday, he lost Robert Leachman.More >>
The effort by animal services to take the dog from the owner.More >>
The effort by animal services to take the dog from the owner.More >>