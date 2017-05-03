POLICE: Colorado man arrested in Louisville for trafficking 65 pounds of high-grade marijuana, worth $65,000

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a Colorado man authorities say was caught with 65 pounds of high-grade marijuana with a street value of $65,000.

Giron Joao, 26, was arrested Tuesday in the 700 block of West Ormsby Avenue, near South 7th Street, in Old Louisville.

According to a police report, Joao was stopped on Monday in Topeka, Kansas, by the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Police in Kansas conducted a search of Joao's vehicle and found 65 pounds of high grade marijuana.

Authorities say Joao agreed to cooperate with law enforcement and stated he was traveling to Louisville to deliver the drugs. According to police, Joao was going to sell the drugs for $65,000.

Investigators say Joao initially agreed to travel with Kansas Highway Patrol "to attempt a controlled delivery" at the Red Roof Inn located on Preston Highway, but didn't follow through with the arrangement and failed to cooperate with police.

Joao is charged with trafficking in marijuana in excess of five pounds.

He is being held at Metro Corrections on a $100,000 cash bond. He is expected in court on Wednesday.

