Rock star Richie Sambora to donate custom guitar to Barnstable B - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Rock star Richie Sambora to donate custom guitar to Barnstable Brown Diabetes Foundation

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- American rock star Richie Sambora will play and donate a one-of-a-kind guitar while at the Barnstable Brown Gala on Friday night, according to a news release from the public relations firm representing the gala.

It will be the fourth year in a row Sambora has done so.

The guitar will be auctioned off by organizers of the gala in order to raise funds to fight diabetes.

"My idea this year is to invite all the artists to play this one-of-a-kind, stunning instrument and autograph the back when finished," Sambora said in a statement. "This way the bidding can go on all night long while all of us can leave a little bit of love behind on that six string. I'm sure after Orianthi, Sammy Hagar, Kid Rock, Travis Tritt and all the other talented musicians give it spin, the value and auction donation will be the highest to date."

Last year, Sambora's guitar auction raised about $40,000 for the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Foundation.

