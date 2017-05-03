Kentucky State Police ask for public's help to investigate woman - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky State Police ask for public's help to investigate woman's death

Christina Edmonson (Image Source: Kentucky State Police) Christina Edmonson (Image Source: Kentucky State Police)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police in Cadiz, Kentucky are asking the public for assistance after police found the remains of a woman.

Investigators found Christina D. Edmonson's body on April 25 in Trigg County.

Anyone who had contact with Christina or knowledge of her whereabouts between March 13, 2017 and April 25, 2017 is asked to contact Detective Brian Hill at KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. 

