Transportation Security Administration advises travelers on prohibited items

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  It's Derby weekend and that means lots of people will travel to and from Louisville.

The Louisville International Airport says it's the airport's busiest weekend of the year--almost every plane leaving town Sunday is already full.

The first thing travelers are advised to do is check through their bags for items that could cause hold ups at security.

Bottles containing liquids must be 3.4 ounces or less.

On Derby weekend, lots of people like to buy alcohol to bring home, such as bottle of bourbon meant to serve as souvenirs. For those passengers, the Louisville International Airport is offering a bottle wrapping service in the ticket area. That way, travelers can have their bottles wrapped and put it in a checked bag before getting to security.

Other items commonly taken include blades such as pocket knives and kitchen scissors.

Airport officials project to see crowds of up to 10 and 11,000 this weekend.

To help with the increased volume of people, Louisville International Airport will bring in additional staff and have every security checkpoint open. Getting to the airport two hours early is another time saving tip.

"Doing a quick five minute check before you come to the airport is really gonna help the lines move a lot quicker. We're gonna bring in extra resources to help get through the volume this weekend, but something as small as making sure you don't have prohibited items in your bag is gonna help make things a lot quicker," said TSA regional spokesperson Mark Howell.

On Wednesday morning, TSA agents at the Louisville Airport say they confiscated a loaded gun, which is an item that could possibly get a traveler arrested and hold up lines.

Officials say if everybody follows the rules, it should only take 10 to 15 minutes for travelers to get through security and onto their flights.

