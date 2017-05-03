Attorneys challenge anonymity of alleged victim in LMPD Explorer - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Attorneys challenge anonymity of alleged victim in LMPD Explorer sex abuse case

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Should the name of the alleged victim in the LMPD Explorer sex abuse case be revealed in court?

That's the question being argued in a hearing Wednesday morning.

The alleged victim -- known only by the initials "N-C" -- has filed a lawsuit claiming he was raped over several years by two former LMPD officers.

The plaintiff's attorneys are trying to keep his name secret.

Lawyers for the defendants and for the news media argue the public deserves to know his identity.

The judge will rule later.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.