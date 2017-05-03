Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- 2017 Kentucky Derby edition - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- 2017 Kentucky Derby edition

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Kentucky's biggest sports weeks of the year is finally here.

We're just days from the 2017 Kentucky Derby and excitement is in the air.

Ahead of all the action on Saturday, WDRB's Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford were at Churchill Downs for this week's edition of Sports Page Live.

Of course, what Derby week sports chat would be complete without lots and lots of discussion about this year's Derby contenders, which Bozich and Crawford offered up to viewers in spades.

For good measure, the guys also discussed the latest happenings with the NFL and NBA drafts.

You can see the full replay from this week's chat right now.

Next week, Rick and Eric will be back at their regular start time of 10:30 sharp on Wednesday morning!

We hope you'll be there to join in with your sports-related questions and comments.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.