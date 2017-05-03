Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- 2017 Kentucky Derby edition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Kentucky's biggest sports weeks of the year is finally here.

We're just days from the 2017 Kentucky Derby and excitement is in the air.

Ahead of all the action on Saturday, WDRB's Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford were at Churchill Downs for this week's edition of Sports Page Live.

Of course, what Derby week sports chat would be complete without lots and lots of discussion about this year's Derby contenders, which Bozich and Crawford offered up to viewers in spades.



For good measure, the guys also discussed the latest happenings with the NFL and NBA drafts.

You can see the full replay from this week's chat right now.

Next week, Rick and Eric will be back at their regular start time of 10:30 sharp on Wednesday morning!

We hope you'll be there to join in with your sports-related questions and comments.

