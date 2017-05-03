IMAGES | Backside at Churchill Downs - Wednesday, May 3, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The backside of Churchill Downs was humping on hump day as preparations for the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby get into full swing.

We ran into a lot of horse trainers, fashion experts and culinary stars. Take a look at the images in the slideshow, and maybe we'll see you at the track sometime this week.

[IMAGES: WEDNESDAY ON THE BACKSIDE OF CHURCHILL DOWNS DURING DERBY WEEK]

More Derby Stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.