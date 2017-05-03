Authorities say the suspect entered the bank and presented a note demanding money.

Authorities say the suspect entered the bank and presented a note demanding money.

Authorities say a drunken driving suspect who was chased by police from Maryland into Pennsylvania identified herself as Hillary Clinton.

Authorities say a drunken driving suspect who was chased by police from Maryland into Pennsylvania identified herself as Hillary Clinton.

POLICE: Drunk driving suspect from Louisville claimed to be Hillary Clinton

POLICE: Drunk driving suspect from Louisville claimed to be Hillary Clinton

Kentucky and Indiana spent $2.3 billion to build two new Ohio River bridges. But despite those investments, there are fewer vehicles crossing the Ohio River than before construction began.

Kentucky and Indiana spent $2.3 billion to build two new Ohio River bridges. But despite those investments, there are fewer vehicles crossing the Ohio River than before construction began.

Despite new bridges, traffic crossing Ohio River yet to return to pre-construction levels

Despite new bridges, traffic crossing Ohio River yet to return to pre-construction levels

One man is dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in southwest Jefferson County.

One man is dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in southwest Jefferson County.

Victim dies at University Hospital after shooting Tuesday in southwest Jefferson County

Victim dies at University Hospital after shooting Tuesday in southwest Jefferson County

The coroner's office has identified the man found dead in southwest Jefferson County Tuesday afternoon.

The coroner's office has identified the man found dead in southwest Jefferson County Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene just after 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Police were called to the scene just after 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Dave Greenwell was arrested and appeared in federal court Wednesday. He is charged with informing a special deputy identified as “CM” that he was the subject of an investigation involving a large amount of marijuana.

Dave Greenwell was arrested and appeared in federal court Wednesday. He is charged with informing a special deputy identified as “CM” that he was the subject of an investigation involving a large amount of marijuana.

Authorities say the suspect initially agreed to cooperate with law enforcement, but failed to follow through.

Authorities say the suspect initially agreed to cooperate with law enforcement, but failed to follow through.

POLICE: Colorado man arrested in Louisville for trafficking 65 pounds of high-grade marijuana, worth $65,000

POLICE: Colorado man arrested in Louisville for trafficking 65 pounds of high-grade marijuana, worth $65,000

CHALKHILL, Pa. (AP) -- Authorities say a drunken driving suspect who was chased by police from Maryland into Pennsylvania identified herself as Hillary Clinton.

Pennsylvania State Trooper Robert Politowski says the woman he arrested early Tuesday is actually 36-year-old Holly Lynn Donahoo, of Louisville, Kentucky.

She was being chased by sheriff's deputies from Garrett County, Maryland, and Maryland State Police when she drove into Wharton Township, in Pennsylvania's Fayette County.

Politowski joined the chase and used spike strips to flatten Donahoo's tires. She was taken to a hospital, where police say she refused drugs and alcohol testing. She has been jailed on charges including driving under the influence and fleeing or eluding police.

Donahoo doesn't have an attorney. Her preliminary hearing is set for May 9.

It's unclear why she identified herself as Hillary Clinton.

Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.