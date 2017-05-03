Own a racehorse at a fraction of the cost with the Churchill Downs Racing Club

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Owning a racehorse is a major investment that can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. But Churchill Downs is giving average people a chance at a fraction of the cost.

"I just love this horse. She's got personality just oozing out her pores," said Kathy Abrams, who calls her now horse, Dial Me, her new love.

"I talk more about her than I do about my husband," said Abrams.

She owns the 3-year-old filly, along with 199 other people.

"You scream with 200 people the whole time your horse is racing. It's just an exhilarating experience," said Abrams.

Abrams is part of the Churchill Downs Racing Club. The program lets regular people experience what it's like to own a race horse at a fraction of the cost. It's just a $500 investment.

"I mean $500 is money, but to not spend $200,000 is just unbelievable," said Abrams.

Churchill started with two clubs, each with 200 members. One club owns Dial Me and the other owns Warrior's Club, a three-year-old colt. Both are trained by Hall of Famer and four-time derby winner D. Wayne Lukas.

"A trainer's nightmare is to have one or two owners. So I said that's interesting how many members? They said we're going to have two clubs with 200 members each. I was horrified," said Lukas.

Instead, the clubs have far exceeded his expectations. "We got a horse and it's a good one. And he started running and doing very well," said Lukas.

Both Warrior's Club and Dial Me have won races. In fact, Warrior's Club has earned enough money to expand the club and buy another horse.

"It could expand to be a stable instead of a horse," said Lukas.

While the racing club isn't for profit, the payoff for members is the experience.

"Being at Churchill Downs, coming out here in the morning, watching the horses workout which you get to do with the club horses as well," said Abrams. "You get to go to races when your horse is racing."

For someone like Lukas who has been part of horse racing for so long, getting new fans of the industry is the payoff. "It's economical. It's affordable. They can get in and be part of something very important and say I own a racehorse," said Lukas.

And it seems to be working. Abrams says she has officially caught the racehorse bug.

"I've now bought a racehorse," she said. "Now I'm a true horse owner for profit."

Churchill Downs is now enrolling for its newest racing club. Interested parties are invited to register online.

