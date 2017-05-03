Churchill Downs workers go to great heights to keep suite owners happy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than a hundred suites are available at Churchill Downs and they come with quite the list of amenities -- for a cost. One woman is responsible for keeping those customers happy.

Tricia Speiden is the Director of Premium Sales and Services at the racetrack. The Louisville native started as an intern, but quickly climbed the ranks. Now she works hand in hand with each suite owner to ensure a Derby Day they'll never forget.

Speiden says she serves "the type of client that might be high profile or the infield Derby experience. Everyone wants to walk away with a memory."

She gave WDRB a tour of the best seat in the house, The Finish Line Suites, which offer a breathtaking view of all the beauty Churchill Downs has to offer.

"Not only do you have an entire racetrack view, but you're directly over the finish line," said Speiden.

From a private bathroom to exclusive fine dining and personal waitstaff, guests expect luxury and first-class amenities. Speiden works around the clock to make sure these VIPs get what they want. That means customizing everything from the menu to the furnishings, even the artwork is customized to their expensive tastes.

"It could be a year, maybe even longer than a year that we work with suite owners to secure special requests like handicappers that meet with them one on one with their group, securing passes, deliveries," she said.

Very little is off limits.

"We all work hand in hand to make sure we limit as many times as possible that we say no," said Speiden.

She tells the story of one guest losing her hat on a windy Derby day right before the big race.

"We did arrange for one of our maintenance staff to sort of scale the roof outside the twin spires before she left," she said.

That was just on example of Speiden and others at the track going to great heights to make sure every want and need is met.

