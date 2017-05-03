WATCH LIVE | LMPD to discuss security and traffic plans for Kent - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WATCH LIVE | LMPD to discuss security and traffic plans for Kentucky Derby at 2 p.m.

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Representatives of the Louisville Metro Police Department and TARC are scheduled to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. to discuss security and traffic plans for upcoming Derby events. 

According to a news release, Special Events Lieutenant Tim Burkett, Traffic Sergeant Ruby Ellison and a representative of TARC will be on-hand to provide information, including TARC routes, traffic plans, security procedures and road closures for events including Kentucky Thurby, Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby.

Click on the video player above to watch the news conference live.

Mobile users TAP HERE.

For detailed information, including road closures, no parking areas and prohibited items, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

