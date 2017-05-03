RAW VIDEO | LMPD discusses security and traffic plans for Kentuc - WDRB 41 Louisville News

RAW VIDEO | LMPD discusses security and traffic plans for Kentucky Derby

Posted: Updated:
Lt. Steve Burkett talks about LMPD's approach to Derby day crowd control. Lt. Steve Burkett talks about LMPD's approach to Derby day crowd control.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Representatives of the Louisville Metro Police Department and TARC held a news conference Wednesday to discuss security and traffic plans for upcoming Derby events. 

The bulk of LMPD's force will be at work Friday and Saturday doing everything from crowd control to traffic control.

On Wednesday morning, just three-quarters of a mile away from the track were detectives investigating the city's latest homicide.

Two years ago, a Canadian man in town for the Derby was killed walking back to his hotel from the track. LMPD's message, though, remains the same.

"We'll be adequately staffed," Lt. Steve Burkett said. "We'll have plenty of folks there to deal with any type of situation. This the time for Louisville to shine ... and the officers want it to too."

How LMPD does its job from year to year doesn't change much. But if you take Uber to the track, there is a change.

Rather than pulling right up to the gates of Churchill Downs, Uber drivers will pick up and drop off in a lot at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.

Click on the video player to watch the full video of the news conference.

For detailed information, including road closures, no parking areas and prohibited items, CLICK HERE.

