Fallen Kentucky trooper to be honored nearly 30 years after his - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Fallen Kentucky trooper to be honored nearly 30 years after his death

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fallen officer will be honored nearly 30 years after his death.

A memorial service will be held May 17 for Trooper Johnny Edrington in Campbellsville.

Edrington was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Laurel County in December of 1988.

His murder has never been solved and remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.