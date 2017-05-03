Fallen Kentucky trooper to be honored nearly 30 years after his death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fallen officer will be honored nearly 30 years after his death.



A memorial service will be held May 17 for Trooper Johnny Edrington in Campbellsville.

Edrington was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Laurel County in December of 1988.

His murder has never been solved and remains under investigation.



