Alleged leader of 'cornbread mafia' pleads not guilty in federal - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Alleged leader of 'cornbread mafia' pleads not guilty in federal court in Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man police say was the leader of the so-called "cornbread mafia" pleaded not guilty Wednesday to new charges in federal court.

A grand jury in Louisville indicted Johnny Boone, 73, on two marijuana possession and trafficking charges. Boone was on the run for eight years until officers arrested him late last year in a small town outside Montreal.

Authorities sought Boone after they seized more than 2,400 plants from his farm in Washington County, Kentucky.

Boone may be best known from what prosecutors called the "cornbread mafia" in the 1980s, a large marijuana syndicate with 30 farms in nine states.

Boone spent more than a decade in federal prison for his role in that operation.

Related Stories:

'Cornbread Mafia' fugitive found in Canada after nearly a decade

Leader of 'Cornbread Mafia' deported from Canada, picked up by US Marshals

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.