Fifth Third Bank donates money to Louisville kitchen - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Fifth Third Bank donates money to Louisville kitchen

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tellers putting food on the table.

Fifth Third Bank donated $5,500 on Wednesday to the Open Hand Kitchen at St. Vincent de Paul on South Jackson Street.

The kitchen provides two hot meals a day to shelter guests and struggling members of the community.

The Map Meal Gap's annual study shows 17 percent of Kentucky residents struggle with hunger.

"It'll continue to support the food programs on campus. Food is an integral part of the safety net and corporate partners like Fifth Third really help us," said Ed Wnorowski, St. Vincent de Paul's executive director.

The Open Kitchen says it serves about 15,000 free meals each month.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.