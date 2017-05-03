House to vote Wednesday on government spending bill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The most recent version of a government spending bill has both Democrats and Republicans claiming victory for now.



Lawmakers are putting off fights over President Donald Trump's wall with Mexico and a defense buildup until later this year.

However, House Speaker Paul Ryan says the bill is a win for Trump with a "good down payment" on rebuilding the military and the biggest border security increase in a decade.

The House is scheduled to vote on the bill Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.