2 suspects arrested in major meth trafficking operation in Madison, Ind.

2 suspects arrested in major meth trafficking operation in Madison, Ind.

MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Police in Madison say they shut down a major methamphetamine trafficking operation.

On Monday, two suspects were taken into custody and transported to the Jefferson County Jail in Madison. Police believe the suspects were able to generate thousands of dollars and move so much meth because it was being brought in from out of town.

"We did take a serious player out of the game," Madison Police Chief Dan Thurston said.

Police went to the home of Timothy Edwards and Tracy Taylor on Eagle Hollow Road earlier this week because of a prole violation. Thurston said that's when police uncovered the meth trafficking operation.

Officers found 1.5 pounds of meth, estimated at a street value of more than $20,000.

Chief Thurston said there was also several thousand dollars in cash inside the home.

"Almost $5,100 was confiscated from the residence," Thurston said.

Thurston said there could be more arrests connected to the case.

