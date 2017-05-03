SLIDESHOW | Sale pending for 'Castlepost' -- iconic Lexington ca - WDRB 41 Louisville News

SLIDESHOW | Sale pending for 'Castlepost' -- iconic Lexington castle

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After seven years on the market, one of Kentucky's most recognizable properties may be on the verge of being sold.

A real estate listing says a sale is pending for Castlepost. 

The building, near Keeneland and Blue Grass Airport in Versailles, has been around for 40 years, but it was rebuilt in 2008 and turned into a 12-room luxury hotel.

The owners were asking for $15-million -- half the asking price when it first went on the market in 2010.

There's no information on the potential owners, but we do know they plan to continue to operate it as a hotel.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

