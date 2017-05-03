7 people have been killed in the last 7 days across Louisville

Authorities say the suspect entered the bank and presented a note demanding money.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - LMPD is investigating seven homicides in just one week in the city of Louisville, the string of violence coming just days before the Kentucky Derby.

"The number that we're seeing is staggering because it allows me to say that most people don't have any value for human life,” LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said at a shooting scene last Wednesday when the week’s tragic events began.

A man was shot and killed in broad daylight on West Broadway near Cecil Avenue in the middle of the afternoon that day. A woman on the scene said her son was close friends with the victim, identified as 25-year-old Ashton Michael Thomas.

"This is hard, to see somebody that you know and that you love, laying out in the street like this riddled with bullet holes,” Donna Beasley said.

On Friday morning, the body of 19-year-old Jaquay Rodgers was discovered in an alley near 31st Street and River Park Drive. Neal Robertson, president of the west Louisville Urban Coalition, was one of several activists on the scene.

"What is the root of the problem? Why are people out killing each other in broad daylight?” Robertson asked.

Another man, 42-year-old Lamont Pillows, was shot and killed Saturday night on South Eighth Street near West St. Catherine Street, marking the third homicide.

Police found the fourth and fifth victims, 60-year-old Eugene Turner and 72-year-old Sudella Davis, in their home on Rosewell Avenue on Monday afternoon.

Several friends and family members told WDRB that Turner was the owner of a popular west Louisville nightclub and restaurant called Club Cedar. On the scene, several people joined in a prayer circle in the usually peaceful neighborhood.

"This is sad. This is very sad,” a family friend told WDRB.

The violence continued Tuesday, again in a typically quiet area of the city. Scotty Scott, 41, was shot at a home on Lucerne Avenue in the Riverside Gardens neighborhood just south of Rubbertown.

"It's time to stop it. It really is ... it's upsetting,” nearby resident Pam Lewis said.

Scott was shot with a shotgun and was transported the University Hospital, where he didn't make it out of surgery alive.

On Wednesday morning, police were called to Rodman Street near Colorado Avenue where they found a woman’s body. The body was found in a parking lot of an apartment complex around 7 a.m. The woman has not been identified.

“It's very shocking, like I'm really surprised,” neighbor Ben Douglas said. "I've never had any problems out in this neighborhood. It's usually really quiet.”

The neighborhood is less than a mile from Churchill Downs, which could be seen from the crime scene.

No arrests have been made in any of these cases. If you have any information that could help police solve these crimes, call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

