Cub Scouts trailer recovered after being stolen from Louisville church for second time

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the second time in two months, a Cub Scouts trailer stolen from the parking lot of a south Louisville church has been found.

It disappeared Monday from Summit Heights Methodist Church. The next day, someone noticed it for sale on Facebook.

Louisville Metro Police recovered the trailer Tuesday night.

Cubmaster Andy Crabtree says police haven't decided whether to charge the man they believe took it.

The trailer was also stolen in March, and found just hours later in Bardstown.

Crabtree says he's trying to find a more secure location to store the trailer.

