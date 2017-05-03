Grayson County man who ran away with teenage girlfriend found no - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Grayson County man who ran away with teenage girlfriend found not guilty of rape

Posted: Updated:
Dr. Phil visited the Grayson County jail to interview Dalton Hayes. Dr. Phil visited the Grayson County jail to interview Dalton Hayes.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man once nationally known for being on the run with a teenage girlfriend has been found not guilty of second degree rape.

A jury in Grayson County, Kentucky, handed down the verdict acquitting Dalton Hayes, 20, on Wednesday afternoon. Hayes was accused of having sex with the underage girl in 2014. 

Authorities charged him after he and his 13-year-old girlfriend were arrested in Panama City, Florida, in early 2015. Their arrests ended a national search and five-state crime spree that included some news outlets comparing Hayes and his girlfriend to the notorious "Bonnie and Clyde"of the 1930s.

Online court records show Hayes still awaits trial for theft, trespassing and other Grayson County charges pending from the 2015 arrest.

Hayes avoided questions about the criminal charges in a 2015 TV interview with talk show host Dr. Phil McGraw.

"What I did is not smart by no (sic) means. I could have went (sic) about it a million different ways," Hayes told McGraw. 

Hayes' mother told WDRB News in 2015 that he had believed his girlfriend to be 19-years-old.

