Belle of Cincinnati wins annual KDF Great Steamboat Race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winner of the silver plated antlers goes to ... the Belle of Cincinnati.

The annual KDF Great Steamboat Race on Wednesday night once again pitted the Belle of Louisville against the Belle of Cincinnati in a race on the Ohio River. 

Not only did the the two boats race to cross the finish line at the Clark Memorial Bridge, but crews also had to perform nine tasks from knot-tying to a nautical flag word puzzle. 

The first Great Steamboat Race was held back in 1963.

