3 juveniles arrested after carjacking at gunpoint in downtown Lo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

3 juveniles arrested after carjacking at gunpoint in downtown Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD arrested three juveniles Wednesday night who are accused of carjacking a woman at the Galt House.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. in the hotel's parking lot.

Police say the juveniles pulled a gun on the person and stole the car. They crashed into a Porsche a short time later at 9th and Main Streets.

The suspects had some minor injuries but should be OK. The victim wasn't hurt. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.