Race fans prepare for wet weather at Churchill Downs

Kentucky State Police in Cadiz, Kentucky are asking the public for assistance after police found the remains of a woman.

Kentucky State Police ask for public's help to investigate woman's death

Authorities say a drunken driving suspect who was chased by police from Maryland into Pennsylvania identified herself as Hillary Clinton.

Kentucky and Indiana spent $2.3 billion to build two new Ohio River bridges. But despite those investments, there are fewer vehicles crossing the Ohio River than before construction began.

Despite new bridges, traffic crossing Ohio River yet to return to pre-construction levels

One man is dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in southwest Jefferson County.

The coroner's office has identified the man found dead in southwest Jefferson County Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene just after 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say the suspect initially agreed to cooperate with law enforcement, but failed to follow through.

Dave Greenwell was arrested and appeared in federal court Wednesday. He is charged with informing a special deputy identified as “CM” that he was the subject of an investigation involving a large amount of marijuana.

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) – It’s expected to be a soggy Thursday, Friday and Saturday morning as the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby approaches.

Dark clouds loomed at Churchill Downs on Wednesday ,but that didn’t deter spectators from going to the track, many already planning for the wet end of the week ahead.

“We’re prepared ,and we are hoping our big derby hats will keep some of that rain off," Leann Ledweg said. "We prepared and got indoor tables, and so that will definitely keep us dry tomorrow."

Churchill Downs officials say umbrellas are not allowed inside. Ponchos are for sale for $5, but the gift shops only have a three-day supply of just over 100.

At Clodhoppers in St. Matthews, women have been coming into the clothing store – not looking to change their Derby attire – but rather add to it to stay warm.

“We have been selling a lot of oversized scarves to wrap around your shoulders to get a little bit more coverage,” said Clodhoppers Associate Sarah Wood. “They are worried about the wind and the rain, obviously. We have sold out of our coats.”

Some race fans said they plan on leaving the coats and home and instead will bring small blankets.

Sunscreen in plastic containers is allowed, something WDRB meteorologists say track-goers may need Saturday afternoon just in time for Derby.

For a full list of banned and permitted items, click here.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.