Race fans prepare for wet weather at Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) – It’s expected to be a soggy Thursday, Friday and Saturday morning as the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby approaches.

Dark clouds loomed at Churchill Downs on Wednesday ,but that didn’t deter spectators from going to the track, many already planning for the wet end of the week ahead.

“We’re prepared ,and we are hoping our big derby hats will keep some of that rain off," Leann Ledweg said. "We prepared and got indoor tables, and so that will definitely keep us dry tomorrow."

Churchill Downs officials say umbrellas are not allowed inside. Ponchos are for sale for $5, but the gift shops only have a three-day supply of just over 100.

At Clodhoppers in St. Matthews, women have been coming into the clothing store – not looking to change their Derby attire – but rather add to it to stay warm.

“We have been selling a lot of oversized scarves to wrap around your shoulders to get a little bit more coverage,” said Clodhoppers Associate Sarah Wood.  “They are worried about the wind and the rain, obviously. We have sold out of our coats.”

Some race fans said they plan on leaving the coats and home and instead will bring small blankets.

Sunscreen in plastic containers is allowed, something WDRB meteorologists say track-goers may need Saturday afternoon just in time for Derby.

For a full list of banned and permitted items, click here.

