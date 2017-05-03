Kentucky Derby Festival organizers anxiously watching weather fo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky Derby Festival organizers anxiously watching weather for Thursday's Pegasus Parade

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The rain this week has not stopped the events scheduled for the 2017 Kentucky Derby Festival.

Organizers say the sunny days have helped cancel out some of the rainy days.

“I think this year has got a pretty good crowd going," Shari McCauley said. "It seems like there’s a few less food booths than there used to be, but the bands are good, the people are great and the kids are having a good time. That’s what matters."

The festival sold out of tickets for most events, including the Beer and Wine Festival and the Great Steamboat Race.

Spokesperson Aimee Boyd says as the festival nears the end, the longest running event, the Pegasus Parade, is the next big event to watch the weather.

“With the parade, we watched the winds and the rain," Boyd said. "In light rains, the inflatable balloons will still go down the route. They’re the most finicky of the units in the parade. If the winds get high, it limits the routine that the balloon handlers can do. The balloons may not go as high. They may be closer to the ground."

The Pegasus Parade is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

