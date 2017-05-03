Kentucky Derby Festival organizers anxiously watching weather for Thursday's Pegasus Parade

Kentucky State Police in Cadiz, Kentucky are asking the public for assistance after police found the remains of a woman.

Authorities say a drunken driving suspect who was chased by police from Maryland into Pennsylvania identified herself as Hillary Clinton.

Kentucky and Indiana spent $2.3 billion to build two new Ohio River bridges. But despite those investments, there are fewer vehicles crossing the Ohio River than before construction began.

Despite new bridges, traffic crossing Ohio River yet to return to pre-construction levels

Police were called to the scene just after 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say the suspect initially agreed to cooperate with law enforcement, but failed to follow through.

Dave Greenwell was arrested and appeared in federal court Wednesday. He is charged with informing a special deputy identified as “CM” that he was the subject of an investigation involving a large amount of marijuana.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The rain this week has not stopped the events scheduled for the 2017 Kentucky Derby Festival.

Organizers say the sunny days have helped cancel out some of the rainy days.

“I think this year has got a pretty good crowd going," Shari McCauley said. "It seems like there’s a few less food booths than there used to be, but the bands are good, the people are great and the kids are having a good time. That’s what matters."

The festival sold out of tickets for most events, including the Beer and Wine Festival and the Great Steamboat Race.

Spokesperson Aimee Boyd says as the festival nears the end, the longest running event, the Pegasus Parade, is the next big event to watch the weather.

“With the parade, we watched the winds and the rain," Boyd said. "In light rains, the inflatable balloons will still go down the route. They’re the most finicky of the units in the parade. If the winds get high, it limits the routine that the balloon handlers can do. The balloons may not go as high. They may be closer to the ground."

The Pegasus Parade is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Thursday.

