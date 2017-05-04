Louisville's mayor says the city is ready for the world stage and Kentucky Derby 143

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The "most exciting two minutes in sports" means Louisville is on the world stage for this weekend's Kentucky Derby 143.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says the city is ready for the spotlight with volunteers cleaning up the city and the local economy getting a serious boost from visitors from near and far. Fischer says some of those visitors may be so impressed with Louisville they will decide to locate their businesses here.

"We've got a couple dozen prospects coming into town to grow businesses, which has always worked out really well for us," Fischer said.

"You can imagine most people haven't been to the Derby, and they say I'm going to the Kentucky Derby, I've always wanted to come in, and they're just blown away by the pageantry, the size of the crowds and the hospitality of our citizens here."

Public safety is a priority for Fischer, who is asking for more Louisville Metro Police officers in his new budget. He cites investments in the Office for Safe & Healthy Neighborhoods and Cure Violence, fighting crime and preventing crime at the street level.

"It's a huge issue," Fischer said. "All kinds of people are giving feedback obviously. We've got a great national plan that we keep working really hard. But until we kind of start in the homes like we were talking about earlier, what I encourage everybody to do is make sure you're looking into your kids' room, or your loved one's room, and make sure nothing funny is going on in there.

"What ultimately has to happen is the street has got to say we will not tolerate violence anymore. And we can police all we want -- and obviously we're going to do that, LMPD has a good plan. But it has to be a community-wide rejection of violence."

Fischer says the problems with violence in Louisville are being faced by cities across the nation because of drugs in general and opiods in particular.

"Opiods are all over the city, all over the country -- heroin as well," Fischer said. So this is not just a Louisville problem, this is like a national epidemic that's taking place right now. So it is a very difficult situation but until we look at it straight in the face, and then deal with it if it's in your house. Or encourage other folks if you know what's going on. But you cannot look away from this."

