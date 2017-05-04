Champagne and sabers: G.H. Mumm does the "Toast of the Derby"

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's not enough to pop a cork on a bottle of champagne for the "Greatest two minutes in sports." G.H. Mumm, the official champagne of the Kentucky Derby, goes a step further by using a saber to do the "Toast of the Derby."

Julia Jeanselme from G.H. MUMM and Perrier-Jouët showed Keith Kaiser how it's done before the 143rd Kentucky Derby.

About Sabering : Done correctly with a perfectly chilled bottle of Champagne there is no risk of the bottle exploding, or glass being shattered.

Due to the pressure in the bottle when a heavy object such as a saber hits the right pressure point, the top of the bottle including the cork and glass comes off cleanly.

When sabering the bottle should always be pointed away from people and preferably with a backdrop or pull up banner to block the cork from traveling too far.

History of the Art of Sabering: Soldiers in Napeolon's army rode home after a string of early victories, the legend goes that the townspeople would toss them bottles of Champagne.

Still atop their horses, the hussars would have had difficulty opening the foil-wrapped cages and pulling out the corks. The solution? A swift stroke of the sabre blade to the neck of the bottle.

Of course, G.H. Mumm Champagne will be opening bottles the old fashioned way for Oaks and Derby. G.H. Mumm returns for their third year serving Champagne inside Churchill Downs.

There is also a champagne cocktail recipe for those who want to make something special.

The MUMM Trifecta

4oz G.H. Mumm Grand Cordon Champagne

¼ oz Sage Infused Honey Syrup*

5 Mint Leaves

3-4 Lavender Buds

5 Dashes of Angostura Bitters

Crushed Ice

Garnish: Mint Leaves and Fresh Lavender**

Directions

Add the mint, lavender, champagne and honey syrup into a shaker and muddle. Strain into the

glassware of your choice.

Top with a mountain of crushed ice and add the angostura bitters on top of the ice.

Garnish with mint leaves and lavender sprig.

*To make the sage infused honey syrup: Add three cups of honey to one cup of hot water and stir until

the honey dissolves. Add 6 ripped sage leaves into the honey and stir and let it sit for 2 hours.

**Lavender can be found in specialty markets.



Copyright 2016 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

