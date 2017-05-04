Kentucky Derby 143 Winner's Trophy is ready for the winning connections

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The priceless 14-karat gold Kentucky Derby trophy is waiting for the winning connections of this year's race.

The Kentucky Derby Museum is taking care of the 22 inch tall trophy with a jade base until it comes out on Saturday. The trophy goes to the owner of the 3-year-old Thoroughbred who wins the race.

The hand-crafted trophy takes five months to make by Richline Group|LeachGarner. which also makes the replica trophies created for the Kentucky Derby-winning trainer, jockey and breeder.

The trophy, commissioned by Churchill Downs and Kentucky Derby legend Col. Matt Winn in 1924, is topped by a 14-karat gold horse and rider and features a pair of horseshoe-shaped wreath handles. The front of the trophy is adorned by an 18-karat gold horseshoe that, in accordance with racing tradition, is pointed upward.

Racing lore holds that a the "luck will run out of a horseshoe" that is pointed downward, but that Kentucky Derby Winner's Trophy carried such a design from its introduction until 1997, when the horseshow was turned 180 degrees.

The names of the respective winning connections of the 2017 Kentucky Derby will be engraved on the four trophies after the race. Each will be formally presented to those individuals or groups during the spring meet.

To find out more about the Kentucky Derby Museum, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2016 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

