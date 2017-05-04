"Louisville On The Move" sets the theme for annual Pegasus Parade May 4

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- "Louisville On The Move" is the theme for the 62nd Republic Bank Pegasus Parade. The Kentucky Derby Festival's longest running event happens Thursday, May 4 at 5 p.m.

KDF"s Mike Berry says Dolvett Quince is the Grand Marshal. He's best known for six seasons on the hit NBC show "The Biggest Loser." Organizers say Quince is a perfect choice for the healthy theme of this year's parade. He has trained other trainers and celebrities as part of his business including Angela Bassett, Justin Bieber, and hip-hop singer JoJo.

Dolvett is just one of several celebrity guests participating in this year's Kentucky Derby Festival events. Many will take part in both the Celebrity Day at the Downs event on Thursday, May 4, as well as the Republic Bank Pegasus Parade later that same day.

Guests scheduled to appear include:

Linkin' Bridge (finalist on season 11 of America's Got Talent and Honorary Grand Marshals)

Justin Cornwell of CBS' Training Day

Justin Hartley of NBC's This is Us

Jonathan Kite from CBS' Two Broke Girls

Chrishell Stause, Actress (from Draffenville, Kentucky)

Adriana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor of Bravo TV's "Vanderpump Rules"

Miss Kentucky 2016 Laura Jones

Jimmy Eat World (Parade guest only)

Damion Lee, American Professional Basketball Player and former UofL Cardinal (Luncheon guest only)

Robert Williamson, Professional poker player (Luncheon guest only)



Celebrity Day at the Downs will begin at 11:30 a.m. on the sixth floor at Churchill Downs, featuring a traditional Kentucky luncheon and a day of racing on Millionaire's Row.

About the Pegasus Parade:

The Pegasus Parade - the Derby Festival's founding event - is one of nearly 70 events produced by the Kentucky Derby Festival in the spring. The first parade was organized by just a handful of volunteers in 1956 on a budget of $640. It provides an estimated impact of $22 million to the area's economy. The Derby Festival is now an independent community organization supported by 4,000 volunteers, 400 businesses and civic groups, Pegasus Pin sponsorships and event participation.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

