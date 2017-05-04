UPDATE: Buckingham Palace: Prince Philip retiring from official - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: Buckingham Palace: Prince Philip retiring from official duties this fall

Posted: Updated:

LONDON (AP) -- Buckingham Palace has announced that Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, will stop carrying out public engagements sometime between now and August.

The palace said Thursday that the 95-year-old will continue heading numerous charitable organizations but will not play an active role attending engagements.

In the past Philip has suffered heart problems but has maintained a vigorous public schedule.

Rumors began to swirl overnight Thursday about the health of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip after Buckingham Palace announced Royal staff was holding a meeting.

Buckingham Palace later stated the meeting was "no cause for concern."

Elizabeth and Philip appeared to be in good health Wednesday. The queen met with Prime Minister Theresa May at the palace and Philip made an appearance at a London cricket club.

