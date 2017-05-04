POLICE: Louisville man burglarized beauty parlors, WWII veteran to support meth habit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man after he burglarized two beauty parlors, a jewelry store and a 98-year-old war veteran -- all to support his drug habit.

According to an arrest report, 40-year-old Timothy Cockerell was arrested Wednesday evening.

Police say he admitted to breaking into the Beechmont Bombshells beauty parlor at 309 W. Woodlawn Avenue twice -- once on Sept. 10, 2015, and once on March 29, 2017. On both occasions, he stole things to support his meth habit, according to the arrest report.

Police say he also admitted to breaking into the Shear Pleasure Hairstyles beauty parlor at 509 W. Woodlawn Avenue on Oct. 21, 2016 and on March 29, 2017, also so he could take items to support his drug habit.

Additionally, police say he admitted to breaking into the home of his next door neighbor -- a 98-year-old World War II veteran -- on March 1, taking a knife set and a lock box.

Police say that on the same day, Cockerell sold the knives to Berkley Jewelers at 311 Woodlawn Avenue.

Cockerell is charged with several counts of burglary.

