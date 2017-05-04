Police say Facebook Live video led to arrest of man accused of stealing handgun

A Louisville man is facing a felony charge after police say he stole a gun from an acquaintance last month.More >>
Police say one of the victims was the 98-year-old World War II veteran who lived next door.More >>
LMPD arrested three juveniles Wednesday night who are accused of carjacking a woman at the Galt House.More >>
His murder has never been solved and remains under investigation.More >>
Authorities say a drunken driving suspect who was chased by police from Maryland into Pennsylvania identified herself as Hillary Clinton.More >>
Police were called to the scene just after 7 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
Authorities say the suspect initially agreed to cooperate with law enforcement, but failed to follow through.More >>
The coroner's office has identified the man found dead in southwest Jefferson County Tuesday afternoon.More >>
