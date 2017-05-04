Police say Facebook Live video led to arrest of man accused of s - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police say Facebook Live video led to arrest of man accused of stealing handgun

Posted: Updated:
Matthew Mitchell Matthew Mitchell

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is facing a felony charge after police say he stole a gun from an acquaintance last month. 

According to the arrest report, it happened April 1. That's when police say the victim and the suspect -- 20-year-old Matthew Mitchell -- were attending a gathering with several other people.

Police say the victim placed a .40 caliber handgun valued at $750 in a closet and stayed overnight. The next day the gun -- and Mitchell -- were gone. 

Police say Mitchell had used another guest's phone the night before and was still logged into his personal Facebook account. According to police, "the victim and witness were able to identify the stolen weapon on Facebook 'live' watching the offender in real time handle, describe and attempting to sell the handgun." 

Another witness told police Mitchell tried to sell him the stolen gun right after the theft. 

University of Louisville police arrested Mitchell May 3 on Crums Lane. He's charged with one felony count of theft by deception. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.