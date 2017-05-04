Police say Facebook Live video led to arrest of man accused of stealing handgun

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is facing a felony charge after police say he stole a gun from an acquaintance last month.

According to the arrest report, it happened April 1. That's when police say the victim and the suspect -- 20-year-old Matthew Mitchell -- were attending a gathering with several other people.

Police say the victim placed a .40 caliber handgun valued at $750 in a closet and stayed overnight. The next day the gun -- and Mitchell -- were gone.

Police say Mitchell had used another guest's phone the night before and was still logged into his personal Facebook account. According to police, "the victim and witness were able to identify the stolen weapon on Facebook 'live' watching the offender in real time handle, describe and attempting to sell the handgun."

Another witness told police Mitchell tried to sell him the stolen gun right after the theft.

University of Louisville police arrested Mitchell May 3 on Crums Lane. He's charged with one felony count of theft by deception.

