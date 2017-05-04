Esquire Derby gala releases list of scheduled celebrity attendee - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Esquire Derby gala releases list of scheduled celebrity attendees

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Esquire Derby gala has released the list of celebrities scheduled to attend the Derby Eve party.

The gala will be held at the 21C Museum Hotel Friday from 8:30 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

The following is the list of names that was released Thursday morning:

Adrian Grenier -- actor, producer, director and musician. Best known for playing Vincent Chase in the TV series Entourage.
Bobby Flay -- celebrity chef, restauranteur
Todd English -- celebrity chef, restauranteur
Beau Macmillian -- celebrity chef
Damaris Phillips -- celebrity chef, Host of 'Southern At Heart' on Food Network, Louisville native
Kimbra -- Grammy-award winning artist, duet with Gotye on "Somebody That I Used to Know"
Dave Moisan -- "The Voice" Contestant, Louisville native
Tony Delk -- former UK player, former NBA player, ESPN SEC Network Analyst
Nerlens Noel -- former UK player, Dallas Mavericks
Tyler Ulis -- former UK player, Phoenix Suns
Derek Anderson -- former UK Player and NBA star 
Bam Adebayo -- UK Wildcats, entering NBA draft
Isaiah Briscoe -- UK Wildcats, entering NBA draft
Malik Monk -- UK Wildcats, entering NBA draft
Derek Willis -- former UK Player
Russ Smith -- former UofL Player, NBA Development League
Wayne Blackshear -- former UofL basketball player, plays for Giorgio Tesi Group Pistoia of Italy's Lega Basket Serie A
Skal Labissière -- former UK player, plays in the NBA for Sacramento Kings
Ray J -- Singer, television personality, star on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood on VH1
Hassan Whiteside -- Miami Heat NBA Player
K.J. McDaniels -- Brooklyn Nets NBA Player
Bobby Hart -- NFL player, offensive tackle for the New York Giants
Andre Berto -- Two-Time World Boxing Champion
Ronnie Hillman -- NFL Player, LA Chargers
JT Thomas -- NY Giants

Limited tickets are available for purchase by CLICKING HERE.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.