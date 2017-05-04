Bad weather expected to affect -- but not cancel -- 2017 Pegasus Parade

After seven years on the market, one of Kentucky's most recognizable properties may be on the verge of being sold.

Police were called to the scene just after 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Changes could be coming to Louisville’s smoking ban.

The rain this week has not stopped the events scheduled for the 2017 Kentucky Derby Festival.

LMPD is investigating seven homicides in just one week in the city of Louisville, the string of violence coming just days before the Kentucky Derby.

Scene of homicide investigation on Rodman Street the morning of Wednesday, May 3.

7 people have been killed in the last 7 days across Louisville

Authorities say the suspect initially agreed to cooperate with law enforcement, but failed to follow through.

Dave Greenwell was arrested and appeared in federal court Wednesday. He is charged with informing a special deputy identified as “CM” that he was the subject of an investigation involving a large amount of marijuana.

LMPD arrested three juveniles Wednesday night who are accused of carjacking a woman at the Galt House.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When the 62nd Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Parade heads down Broadway this afternoon, everyone will be watching the weather as well as the floats.

Thursday morning, the floats gathered on Barrett Avenue, with organizers waiting for the parade to launch at around 5 p.m.

The theme this year is "Louisville On The Move," and the parade will be a go, rain or shine. The Pegasus Parade has never been canceled because of bad weather -- and this event goes back to 1956.

High winds and rain could affect the inflatables. Handlers would have to keep them closer to the ground.

Aimee Boyd, spokeswoman for the Kentucky Derby Festival, says she hopes the weather does not keep the crowds away.

Last year, of course, the parade was marred by a shooting incident. LMPD says security has been beefed up this year, including more plainclothes officers. Boyd says she hopes safety concerns do not keep parade fans away.

Broadway will close at 4 p.m., and the parade begins at 5 p.m., with local singing stars, Linkin Bridge, as the Grand Marshal.

