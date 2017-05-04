Bad weather expected to affect -- but not cancel -- 2017 Pegasus - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bad weather expected to affect -- but not cancel -- 2017 Pegasus Parade

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When the 62nd Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Parade heads down Broadway this afternoon, everyone will be watching the weather as well as the floats.

Thursday morning, the floats gathered on Barrett Avenue, with organizers waiting for the parade to launch at around 5 p.m.

The theme this year is "Louisville On The Move," and the parade will be a go, rain or shine. The Pegasus Parade has never been canceled because of bad weather -- and this event goes back to 1956.

High winds and rain could affect the inflatables. Handlers would have to keep them closer to the ground.

Aimee Boyd, spokeswoman for the Kentucky Derby Festival, says she hopes the weather does not keep the crowds away.

Last year, of course, the parade was marred by a shooting incident. LMPD says security has been beefed up this year, including more plainclothes officers. Boyd says she hopes safety concerns do not keep parade fans away.

Broadway will close at 4 p.m., and the parade begins at 5 p.m., with local singing stars, Linkin Bridge, as the Grand Marshal.

