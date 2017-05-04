UK students arrested after allegedly crawling through air ducts to steal statistics exam

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two University of Kentucky students allegedly crawled through an air duct to steal a statistics exam from their professor's office -- but they were caught because he was working late.

University police cited 21-year-olds Henry Lynch, II and Troy Kiphuth for burglary.

A UK spokesman says the instructor left his office around midnight Tuesday to get something to eat and returned later to find the two men inside.

One of the suspects admitted to stealing an exam earlier in the semester.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.