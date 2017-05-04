Escaped inmate from Hardin County captured

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An inmate who escaped from the Hardin County Detention Center early Thursday has been captured.

According to a news release, Jake Embry Jr. took off running around 5 a.m. as he was being moved from the Work Release Center, a low risk housing area located directly behind the main facility, for medical evaluation.

Authorities located Embry around 2 o'clock and he is back in custody at the detention center.

