Police searching for escaped inmate from Hardin County - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police searching for escaped inmate from Hardin County

Posted: Updated:
Jake Embry Jr. Jake Embry Jr.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are warning the public to be on the lookout for an inmate who escaped from the Hardin County Detention Center. 

According to a news release, Jake Embry Jr. took off running as he was being moved from the Work Release Center, a low risk housing area located directly behind the main facility, for medical evaluation. 

When last seen, Embry was headed south toward Glendale and disappeared into a wooded area south of the jail. He was wearing a blue hoodie, jeans and black shoes with white soles. 

If you see Embry or know where he might be, do not approach him. Contact the Kentucky State Police Elizabethtown Post at (270) 766-5078, dial 911 or call the Hardin County Detention Center at (270) 765-4159. 

