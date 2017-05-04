Boil water advisory issued for part of the Henryville, Indiana, - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Boil water advisory issued for part of the Henryville, Indiana, area

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A boil water advisory has been issued for part of the Henryville, Indiana, area.

According to a news release from the Rural Membership Water Corporation, the advisory affects customers who live south of the fire department in Henryville. 

"It has been determined that water customers should boil any water consumed for five (5) minutes before using," the news release states. 

The advisory is being implemented as a precaution after a water main broke at Highway 31.



