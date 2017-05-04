Campbellsville man arrested after allegedly hitting 2-year-old in the head

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Campbellsville, Kentucky, man has been charged with first degree criminal abuse after authorities say he hit a two-year-old child in the head.

According to an arrest report, it happened on Saturday, April 29. Police say 62-year-old Jeffrey Karr committed the offense.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on Tuesday, May 2, and he was taken into custody by the Campbellsville Police Department at his home Wednesday night.

He's currently being held in the Taylor County Detention Center.

The condition of the child is not known

