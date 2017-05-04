KentuckyOne Health to let 25 doctors go - WDRB 41 Louisville News

KentuckyOne Health to let 25 doctors go

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- KentuckyOne Health is letting 25 doctors go as a cost-cutting measure.

The Louisville-based health system says the cuts will likely take effect in July.

Officials say the changes stem from challenges in the evolution of healthcare reform and a decline in patient volume in some areas.

KentuckyOne confirmed last month that it would also lay off 250 staff members.

The health system operates 15 hospitals and has more than 200 locations.

