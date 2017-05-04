IMAGES - Thurby Day on the backside - WDRB 41 Louisville News

IMAGES - Thurby Day on the backside

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Thursday before Derby is now known as "Thurby Day," when Churchill Downs celebrates horse racing and all things Kentucky. 

Plenty of people showed up on the backside to celebrate Thurby Day. We ran into Mayor Greg Fischer, learned the proper way to open a champagne bottle with a saber, and got an up-close look at the priceless Kentucky Derby trophy.

Of course we took plenty of pictures. Check out the slideshow to see if you recognize anyone. 

[IMAGES: THURBY DAY ON THE BACKSIDE OF CHURCHILL DOWNS]

