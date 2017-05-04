Louisville Collegiate School holds 'Kindergarten Derby' - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Collegiate School holds 'Kindergarten Derby'

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Competing in the Derby before first grade. 

The Kindergarten Derby was held Thursday morning at Louisville Collegiate School. "Jockeys" aged 5-6 years old raced with their self-decorated hobby horses, wearing matching silks.

The children bore the names of actual Derby contenders.

The winner -- Oliver Johnson riding Classic Empire -- was given a blanket of roses created by fellow students.

The Kindergarten Derby also featured trainers, the Derby Festival Queen and her court and the official bugler of Churchill Downs.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

