Salvation Army hosts luncheon to observe National Day of Prayer - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Salvation Army hosts luncheon to observe National Day of Prayer

Posted: Updated:

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Groups across the community and the country gathered Thursday to bow their heads for the 66th annual National Day of Prayer.

The Salvation Army of Southern Indiana hosted the lunch hour gathering.

The nondenominational event gives groups from all walks of life a chance to come together in prayer. 

"One of the great things it does is brings a lot of different people together who wouldn't normally come together to pray for the community from government to civil servants to business people to pray for the community, said Maj. Steve Kiger, executive director for the Salvation Army of Southern Indiana.

President Trump marked the day by signing an executive order today allowing churches and other religious organizations to be more active politically, saying the U.S. won't allow people of faith to be bullied or silenced anymore.

The American Civil Liberties Union has threatened to sue Trump over the order. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.