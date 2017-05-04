Mayor Fischer bets bourbon against brandy on Derby wager with ma - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Mayor Fischer bets bourbon against brandy on Derby wager with mayor from Ocala, Fla.



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and Ocala, Florida Mayor Kent Guinn are making a wager on the Kentucky Derby.

This is the fourth year for the friendly bet between the mayors of two cities steeped in thoroughbred tradition. Mayor Guinn is betting a bottle of Marion Black 106 Brandy on Classic Empire with a trainer raised in Ocala.

Mayor Fischer is betting a bottle of the new Old Forester Statesman on J Boys Echo, whose trainer, Dale Romans, is a native of Louisville.

