Louisville man pleads guilty to several counts of rape

LMPD arrested three juveniles Wednesday night who are accused of carjacking a woman at the Galt House.More >>
LMPD arrested three juveniles Wednesday night who are accused of carjacking a woman at the Galt House.More >>
Dave Greenwell was arrested and appeared in federal court Wednesday. He is charged with informing a special deputy identified as “CM” that he was the subject of an investigation involving a large amount of marijuana.More >>
Dave Greenwell was arrested and appeared in federal court Wednesday. He is charged with informing a special deputy identified as “CM” that he was the subject of an investigation involving a large amount of marijuana.More >>
Authorities say the suspect initially agreed to cooperate with law enforcement, but failed to follow through.More >>
Authorities say the suspect initially agreed to cooperate with law enforcement, but failed to follow through.More >>
LMPD is investigating seven homicides in just one week in the city of Louisville, the string of violence coming just days before the Kentucky Derby.More >>
LMPD is investigating seven homicides in just one week in the city of Louisville, the string of violence coming just days before the Kentucky Derby.More >>
The rain this week has not stopped the events scheduled for the 2017 Kentucky Derby Festival.More >>
The rain this week has not stopped the events scheduled for the 2017 Kentucky Derby Festival.More >>
Police say they were caught because a professor happened to be working late.More >>
Police say they were caught because a professor happened to be working late.More >>
Changes could be coming to Louisville’s smoking ban.More >>
Changes could be coming to Louisville’s smoking ban.More >>
Three of the rapes were reported in the Taylor Boulevard area, near Churchill Downs.More >>
Three of the rapes were reported in the Taylor Boulevard area, near Churchill Downs.More >>
An inmate who escaped from the Hardin County Detention Center early Thursday has been captured.More >>
An inmate who escaped from the Hardin County Detention Center early Thursday has been captured.More >>
According to an arrest report, it happened on Saturday, April 29.More >>
According to an arrest report, it happened on Saturday, April 29.More >>
Police say they were caught because a professor happened to be working late.More >>
Police say they were caught because a professor happened to be working late.More >>
A Louisville man is facing a felony charge after police say he stole a gun from an acquaintance last month.More >>
A Louisville man is facing a felony charge after police say he stole a gun from an acquaintance last month.More >>
LMPD arrested three juveniles Wednesday night who are accused of carjacking a woman at the Galt House.More >>
LMPD arrested three juveniles Wednesday night who are accused of carjacking a woman at the Galt House.More >>
Police in Madison say they shut down a major methamphetamine trafficking operation.More >>
Police in Madison say they shut down a major methamphetamine trafficking operation.More >>