Louisville man pleads guilty to several counts of rape

Antwan Tinker (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Antwan Tinker (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man police are calling a serial rapist learned the length of his prison term Thursday.

Antwan Tinker pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including four counts of rape and two counts of sodomy.

Police say he raped four women during a span of two months in 2014. Three of those rapes were reported in the Taylor Boulevard area, near Churchill Downs.

Tinker was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

