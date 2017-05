LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 'network outage' at Churchill Downs prompted a delay in racing Thursday afternoon.

According to a tweet from the track, the outage occurred at approximately 3:15 ET. The races were delayed and the horses were left waiting in the paddock as the track worked to resolve the issue.

Network outage @ChurchillDowns occurred at approximately 3:15 p.m. ET. Racing in delay. Horses waiting in paddock. Team working to resolve. — Churchill Downs PR (@DerbyMedia) May 4, 2017

Network outage @ChurchillDowns nearing resolution. Post time for Race 6 now estimated for 4:20 p.m. ET. More revised post times to come. — Churchill Downs PR (@DerbyMedia) May 4, 2017

Stay with WDRB News. We'll update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.