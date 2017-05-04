New York-based fashion company Rent the Runway calls Derby a 'peak week'

The gala will be held at the 21C Museum Hotel Friday from 8:30 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

Changes could be coming to Louisville’s smoking ban.

LMPD is investigating seven homicides in just one week in the city of Louisville, the string of violence coming just days before the Kentucky Derby.

Scene of homicide investigation on Rodman Street the morning of Wednesday, May 3.

7 people have been killed in the last 7 days across Louisville

The rain this week has not stopped the events scheduled for the 2017 Kentucky Derby Festival.

Authorities say the suspect initially agreed to cooperate with law enforcement, but failed to follow through.

Police say they were caught because a professor happened to be working late.

Dave Greenwell was arrested and appeared in federal court Wednesday. He is charged with informing a special deputy identified as “CM” that he was the subject of an investigation involving a large amount of marijuana.

LMPD arrested three juveniles Wednesday night who are accused of carjacking a woman at the Galt House.

People are nabbing designer outfits for the Kentucky Derby without paying designer prices.

They're doing it at Rent the Runway, a New York-based website that lets you rent designer clothing and accessories for a fraction of the retail price for four to eight days at a time.

“You can come on to our platform and use us for any occasion,” said Sarah Tam, Senior Vice President of Fashion. “We showcase about 300 designers online with over 1,000 styles.”

Tam says Derby keeps her busy.

“It's definitely one of our peak weeks,” she said. “We definitely see a lift in business for the Derby.”

It’s a week right up there with the holiday season and military ball season in October and November. The fashion platform has been popular in Louisville ever since the company started seven years ago.

Almost a dozen dresses come through a Louisville UPS store on a normal day, according to Ashley Hadley, who works at UPS in Middletown.

“We normally see five to ten of them a day,” Hadley said. “But the week of Derby, I would estimate we see a few hundred during the course of a week or so.”

That means thousands of Rent the Runway dresses are shipping in and out of Louisville this week between the 26 UPS stores in the area, according to Hadley.

This single Louisville horse race has such an influence on the New York company, it started a new service: hat rentals.

“There was a request from a lot of people last year wondering if we could do hats, so we actually bought a few styles,” Tam said.

There are only a handful of hats on the site, but Rent the Runway says all the orders are causing the company to expand the line for next year. As for colorful, fashion-forward, floral or stripped dresses, Rent the Runway has thousands to choose from.

When shoppers are done wearing their outfits, they zip them back in the bag and return them to the UPS store.

