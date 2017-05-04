POV | Welcome to Derby 143

As one of our city’s proudest, self-appointed ambassadors, I’d like to welcome all our out-of- town Kentucky Derby guests to Louisville.

If this is your first Derby, I’ll wager you have a fantastic time. Those who have been here many times before will tell you there’s no sporting event in the country, including the Super Bowl, that has the tradition, pageantry and fashion of the Kentucky Derby. We take pride in our hospitality, and while you’re here in our city this weekend, we want to do whatever we can to make it enjoyable and memorable for you.

Most guests are here for at least three days, and I would encourage you to see some of Louisville’s other wonderful attractions. We have several very cool museums, probably the best restaurants per capita in the United States, and of course, bourbon tours galore. You’ve got to take a bourbon tour!

If you’ve been here before, you’ve probably noticed a lot of new construction. With our massive revamp of the highways and bridges near the riverfront finally complete, Louisville is now concentrating on adding about a dozen new hotels downtown that are either under construction or recently finished. They go along well with the elegant older hotels that are part of our rich history.

So welcome, have fun, stay dry, and let us help you make some memories this weekend that will last a lifetime!

I’m Bill Lamb, and that’s my Point of View.

